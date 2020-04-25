Man threatened with a knife in Portsmouth

Police want to speak to him after a man was threatened with a knife by someone trying to steal his car in Portsmouth.

We were called just before 1.30pm yesterday (April 23) following reports of an attempted theft of a BMW.

A 30-year-old man came out of a shop on Clarendon Road and was approached by a man, who told him to get in the car and drive.

The victim was told to hand over the keys of the car, while being threatened by a knife.

At this point the victim stopped the car, just before the junction with Clarence Road, and ran along Clarendon Road.

The suspect was seen to run into an alleyway in Malvern Road.

Fortunately the victim was uninjured and recovered his car.

Officers investigating the incident are keen to speak to the man in the image captured from the area, as he may have information that could help with their enquiries.

They also want to speak to an elderly couple who were seen in the area, as well as anyone who has any dash cam footage from the area at that time, or who saw the incident unfold.

If you think you can help please call police on 101, quoting 44200143191