Medical drone deliveries and transport volunteers announced to help secure supply chains. Transport secretary admits operators are ‘facing challenges as fewer people travelling means less capacity to move goods’

Trials of drones delivering vital medical supplies and funding for freight services have been announced in a multi-million pound package to protect the the UK’s supply chains during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ministers said the cash injection will ensure the critical supply of goods into and around the country during the covid-19 lockdown while thousands of volunteers are on standby to aid frontline services.