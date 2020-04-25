Police launched an investigation after a man in shot in the head in Southampton

Police have launched an investigation after a man suffered a head injury from either a pellet gun or catapult.

The man has a wound just above his right ear caused by the impact just an inch away from his temple.

8 youths were seen in the area of Sainsburys and Bakers Drove Lordshill and as the man was passing nearby around 40 feet away he was hit in the head by a shot.

It is believed police have arrested 7 people in relation to the incident.

The man has recieved medical treatment but police are keen to speak with anyone in the area who may have witnessed anything which may help with the investigation.

If you have any information which may assist officers contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.