Romanian national has been sent to prison after he drugged, sexually assaulted and stole from another man

A man has been sent to prison after he drugged, sexually assaulted and stole from another man.

Carol Simon, 45 , a Romanian national of no fixed address, was jailed at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday, 22 April for eight years and five months.

Simon earlier pleaded guilty to sexual assault, administering a substance with intent to overpower to allow sexual activity, possession of class C drugs and theft following an incident in Marble Arch.

On 24 March 2019 Simon was loitering outside The City of Quebec pub on Old Quebec Street in Westminster when he approached the victim and asked to share a taxi home.

The man, in his 50s, accepted and once they arrived at the victim’s home, Simon invited himself in for a drink where he then administered the drug, sexually assaulted the victim and stole his wallet, watch and phone.

The victim reported the incident to police who began an investigation. Detectives were able to trace Simon as the suspect through a DNA match.

He was arrested on 4 April 2019 at the same venue where he targeted the victim. On arrest officers found a small bottle with liquid inside that Simon claimed were eye drops. However, the substance was tested and was in fact Diazepam.

He was charged the following day.

Detective Constable Sophie McLoughlin led the investigation. She said: “The victim has been incredibly brave throughout this ordeal and it is because of his courage that Simon is behind bars where he belongs.

“Simon had clearly set out that night to harm someone for his cowardly gain, his actions were completely evil and he will never know the trauma he has caused.

“We encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to come forward and speak to us, we will support you.”