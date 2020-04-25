Sex Offender charged with Attempted Murder and triple stabbing in North London

A man has been charged with a number of offences, including attempted murder, after officers linked him to three separate stabbings in north London.

Evans Innocent, 44 , of no fixed abode is due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 25 April charged with:

= Attempted murder on 21 April in Caledonian Road N7

= Grievous bodily harm on 3 April in Trinity Road N22

= Grievous bodily harm on 7 April in Whittington Park N19

= 6 x possession an offensive weapon, namely a knife, in a public place

= 3 x theft in a dwelling

= Failure to comply with notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register

At around 6.15am on 21 April a woman in her 40s was stabbed in Caledonian Road N7. She was taken to hospital and subsequently discharged.

On 22 April, Innocent was arrested in Caledonian Road N7 on suspicion of GBH.

Whilst in custody he was further arrested in connection with the incidents in Trinity Road N22 and Whittington Park N19. On both occasions, a male victim was stabbed in the leg.

He was subsequently charged as above.