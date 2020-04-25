Southampton twins Katy and Emma Davis die of Covid-19

Southampton twin sisters Katy and Emma Davis have died within three days of each other, after both testing positive for Covid-19.

Katy Davis, 37, who worked as a nurse, died at Southampton General Hospital on Tuesday.

Identical twin Emma, herself a former nurse, died at the same hospital early on Friday.

Their sister Zoe said:

“They always said they had come into the world together and would go out together as well.

“There are no words to describe how special they were.

“All they ever wanted to do was to help other people. Ever since they were young…they’d pretend they were doctors and nurses caring for their dolls.

“They gave their everything to all the patients they looked after. They were exceptional.

“It doesn’t feel like any of this is real.”

Katy and Emma Davis both had underlying health conditions, and had been unwell for some time.

Hospital staff held a “Clap for Katy” outside the main entrance on Thursday evening, hours before Emma’s reported death.

A total of 50 British nursing staff have died during the pandemic, according to a list compiled by the Nursing Times.