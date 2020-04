Appeal for information over suspicious incident in Lyminge

Witnesses are being urged to come forward after raised voices were heard in an area of woodland near Stone Street, Lyminge, on the morning of Sunday, 26 April 2020.

Kent Police was called at around 8.25am by a witness who had concerns for a woman in the woodland at this time.

Officers would like to hear from the woman herself or from anyone who may have further information.

Please call 101 with any information, quoting reference 26-205.