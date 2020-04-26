B&Q reopen 61 stores here the full list

B&Q has re-opened 61 stores on Saturday with strict social distancing measures now in place. Full list of re-opened stores below.

The DIY chain closed all its stores at the end of March, although customers have still been able to use click and collect services.

The re-opened stores are fitted with perspex screens at the checkouts and two-metre floor markers to indicate the distance shoppers should maintain from each other.

There are also long queue lines outside of the stores to keep the number of shoppers inside to a minimum.

Hardware stores are included on the government’s list of essential retailers that are allowed to trade under restrictions.

Some people have questioned why the DIY stores needed to re-open to the public when people should be staying at home. However other people are pleased the stores are re-opening so they can complete home maintenance.

One shopper said: “They are only letting in a few people at a time, keeping people 2 metres away from each other and the staff have gloves and masks on.

“They also give you cleaning agents to wipe down the trolley handle before and after use! They are doing a great job!

“I think buying plants to do a bit of gardening or paint to do some DIY at home isn’t an issue. We all need to keep our minds and ourselves active during this time.”

Here is the full list of B&Q stores that have re-opened:

Aberdeen

Bamber Bridge

Basildon

Blackpool

Bolton

Bury

Cardiff

Cardiff (Culverhouse Cross)

Cheetham Hill

Chester

Chiswick

Coventry (Brandon Road)

Crewe

Croydon

Darnley

Dearne Valley

Derby

Doncaster

Dundee

East Kilbride

Edinburgh

Enfield

Erdington

Exeter

Fareham

Farnborough

Gillingham

Glasshoughton

Gloucester

Great Western Rd

Great Yarmouth

Grimsby

Halesowen

Hartcliffe

Havant

Huddersfield

Ipswich

Leeds

Leicester

Meir Park

Milton Keynes

New Malden

Newtownabbey

North Shields

Northampton

Norwich

Nottingham

Nursling, Paisley

Peterborough

Plymouth

Queens Road

Reading

Romford

Scotswood

Slough

Solihull

Southend

St Andrews Quay

St.Helens

Stockport

Stockton

Sutton

Sutton in Ashfield

Swansea

Trafford Park

Wallasey

Warrington

Washington

Watford

Wednesbury

West Thurrock