B&Q reopen 61 stores here the full list

B&Q has re-opened 61 stores on Saturday with strict social distancing measures now in place. Full list of re-opened stores below.
The DIY chain closed all its stores at the end of March, although customers have still been able to use click and collect services.
The re-opened stores are fitted with perspex screens at the checkouts and two-metre floor markers to indicate the distance shoppers should maintain from each other.
There are also long queue lines outside of the stores to keep the number of shoppers inside to a minimum.
Hardware stores are included on the government’s list of essential retailers that are allowed to trade under restrictions.
Some people have questioned why the DIY stores needed to re-open to the public when people should be staying at home. However other people are pleased the stores are re-opening so they can complete home maintenance.
One shopper said: “They are only letting in a few people at a time, keeping people 2 metres away from each other and the staff have gloves and masks on.
“They also give you cleaning agents to wipe down the trolley handle before and after use! They are doing a great job!
“I think buying plants to do a bit of gardening or paint to do some DIY at home isn’t an issue. We all need to keep our minds and ourselves active during this time.”
Here is the full list of B&Q stores that have re-opened:
Aberdeen
Bamber Bridge
Basildon
Blackpool
Bolton
Bury
Cardiff
Cardiff (Culverhouse Cross)
Cheetham Hill
Chester
Chiswick
Coventry (Brandon Road)
Crewe
Croydon
Darnley
Dearne Valley
Derby
Doncaster
Dundee
East Kilbride
Edinburgh
Enfield
Erdington
Exeter
Fareham
Farnborough
Gillingham
Glasshoughton
Gloucester
Great Western Rd
Great Yarmouth
Grimsby
Halesowen
Hartcliffe
Havant
Huddersfield
Ipswich
Leeds
Leicester
Meir Park
Milton Keynes
New Malden
Newtownabbey
North Shields
Northampton
Norwich
Nottingham
Nursling, Paisley
Peterborough
Plymouth
Queens Road
Reading
Romford
Scotswood
Slough
Solihull
Southend
St Andrews Quay
St.Helens
Stockport
Stockton
Sutton
Sutton in Ashfield
Swansea
Trafford Park
Wallasey
Warrington
Washington
Watford
Wednesbury
West Thurrock