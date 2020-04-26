Essex Police crack down on Covidiots

Police officers sent a number of people home from Southend’s parks today, after groups met up to play football, use skate parks, sunbathe and have picnics.

PCSO Steve Hollands said: “I just asked 4 adults to leave the skate park in Chalkwell Park. Two others were sunbathing.

“Tape closing the entrance of the skate park was torn down. These areas are closed to prevent spreading Covid-19. Please don’t meet up with people who do not live in your house.”

Exercise is important for people’s physical and mental wellbeing during the lockdown and Government guidelines allow for people to leave their homes for exercise once a day.

However gatherings of more than two in parks or other public spaces are currently banned.

Where people don’t stick to the rules, Essex Police say:”We will, in the first instance, try to engage with someone who appears to be contravening the guidance and explain why and how they might want to adjust their behaviour to reduce the risk to public safety and health.”

Enforcement in the form of fines is a final measure.