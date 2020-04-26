Government say COVID19 trialist dying is fake

News circulating on social media that the first volunteer in a UK #coronavirus vaccine trial has died is completely untrue.
A spokesman for the Government said that that unsubstantiated claims online was very unhelpful and not true.
A 15-year-old boy has died following a collision in Risley last night (Saturday 25 April). Officers were called at 9.15pm to reports that a person...
A woman on a small boat has been seriously injured in an accident on the River Medway around 5:15pm this evening. Road ambulances, air ambulance and...
The Kent and Sussex Air ambulance has landed at Borstal Recreation Ground this evening. The life saving medics have been called to assist with an...
A man has been arrested in connection with a serious collision in Robertsbridge. A 20-year-old man was arrested in Kent on Sunday morning (26 April)...
Appeal for information over suspicious incident in Lyminge Witnesses are being urged to come forward after raised voices were heard in an area of...
Appeal for information over suspicious incident in Lyminge Witnesses are being urged to come forward after raised voices were heard in an area of...
Total number of deaths for each nation (25/04/2020) NHS England England (336) new deaths (18,420) total Public Health Wales Wales (14) new deaths...
Police officers have been dealing with a number of groups of people who decided they “fancied a day at the beach” today. Officers have been seen on...
Police were called to a large disturbance in the Stockwell Park area with persons reported to be in possession of knives. On arrival police were met...
South Africa has lost one of its finest and most senior female police officers. Detective Chief Superintendent Joanne Shanahan was one of the two...
B&Q has re-opened 61 stores on Saturday with strict social distancing measures now in place. Full list of re-opened stores below. The DIY chain...
Police officers sent a number of people home from Southend’s parks today, after groups met up to play football, use skate parks, sunbathe and...
B&Q, the DIY giant, said “having watched other essential retailer support social distancing measures”, it has decided to open its...
Police say that a man was arrested after he was found in possession of a knife, a firearm and a quantity of powder near Tesco in General Gordon...
As of 9am 25 April, 640,792 tests have concluded, with 28,760 tests on 24 April. 517,836 people have been tested of which 148,377 tested positive. As...
People are receiving phone calls which say they are from Government Coronavirus Helpline. It is a recorded message saying the Government has issued...
The UK’s coronavirus death toll has passed 20,000 after a further 781 fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours. otal number of deaths for...
Man remanded in custody after being charged with firearms offence following arrest in Chatham A man has been remanded in custody after appearing...
Medical drone deliveries and transport volunteers announced to help secure supply chains. Transport secretary admits operators are ‘facing...
A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty for spitting at a bus driver at Uxbridge Bus Station and later spitting at a police officer whilst in custody...
Swift Justice: Arrested Sunday, Jailed Tuesday. It took 2 days to jail a man after he was found guilty for spitting in ‘#policeofficers‘...
A man has been charged in relation to a pursuit that began in Kensington and Chelsea on Thursday, 23 April. Kyrn Bryce, 23, of Clapham, was charged...
Police have launched an investigation after a man suffered a head injury from either a pellet gun or catapult. The man has a wound just above...
Four men have been charged with drugs offences as part of an ongoing police operation.All four were arrested on Thursday, 23 April and charged on...
Counter Terrorism Police are reminding the public to remain vigilant and always report anything suspicious after two men were jailed for a total of...
Southampton twin sisters Katy and Emma Davis have died within three days of each other, after both testing positive for Covid-19. Twin sisters have...
Police are appealing for information and any witnesses following an incident in Stratford. At approximately 9pm on Wednesday, 8 April officers...
The A282 Southbound at Dartford River Crossing (the Queen Elizabeth 2nd bridge) is closed due to a Police led incident. Essex Police and Kent...