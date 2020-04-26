 Horse rescued from ditch by Kent fire service – UKNIP
Horse rescued from ditch by Kent fire service

April 26, 2020

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a water filled ditch near Richborough Road, Sandwich to reports a horse had become stuck in mud. On arrival officers tried to rescue the horse, which measured 16 hands high, but it was in too deep – up to its head, and had become exhausted from trying to escape itself.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service’s Animal Rescue Unit was mobilised to the scene.
Using the all-terrain rescue unit, ropes and straps the young horse was lifted out of the mud and returned to the owner who was in attendance

