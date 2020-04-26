Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a water filled ditch near Richborough Road, Sandwich to reports a horse had become stuck in mud. On arrival officers tried to rescue the horse, which measured 16 hands high, but it was in too deep – up to its head, and had become exhausted from trying to escape itself.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service’s Animal Rescue Unit was mobilised to the scene.
Using the all-terrain rescue unit, ropes and straps the young horse was lifted out of the mud and returned to the owner who was in attendance
Horse rescued from ditch by Kent fire service
