Man arrested in Kent after hit and run in Sussex

A man has been arrested in connection with a serious collision in Robertsbridge.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Kent on Sunday morning (26 April) on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to report a road traffic collision. He remains in custody at this time.

Police were called to a two car collision, involving a white Vauxhall Astra and a Ford KA, at 6.03pm on Saturday (25 April) on the A21 road in Mountfield, Robertsbridge.

A woman in her 20s, who was the driver of the Ford KA, was airlifted to the airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital (RSCH) in Brighton. She remains in a critical condition.

A passenger of the Vauxhall Astra, a man, was also taken to the RSCH with multiple serious injuries. He remains in a serious but stable condition.

If you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage please report online or call 101 quoting Operation Maycroft.