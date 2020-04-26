Man charged after allegedly coughing at a police officer Main article content

Officers investigating an incident where a man coughed at a police officer, claiming he had coronavirus, have charged a man.

Joe Field aged 25, of Westerham Close, Portsmouth, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker, assault by beating and criminal damage.

It comes following an incident on Allaway Avenue, Portsmouth, at 10.53pm on Friday 24 April.

Mr Field is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court tomorrow morning (Monday 27 April).

The officer involved is being supported by Hampshire Constabulary.