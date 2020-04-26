UPDATEDMurder investigation launched after three stabbed in Ilford

A double murder investigation is underway following an incident in Ilford.

Police were called at approximately 5.30pm on Sunday, 26 April following reports of a man and two children injured at a residential address in Aldborough Road North, Ilford.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

A one-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

A three-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment but subsequently died.

A 40-year-old man has been taken hospital for treatment; condition awaits.

All three suffered knife injuries.

It is believed all parties involved are known to each other.

At this early stage, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime investigate.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.