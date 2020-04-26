Police officers have been dealing with a number of groups of people who decided they “fancied a day at the beach” today.

Officers have been seen on seafronts issuing stern words of advice to groups who have travelled to Southend for a day at the beach.

When police officers questioned one group, who admitted they had driven from out of town, a man replied: “We didn’t really think the virus was a big deal for us.”

The group was told to pack up and go home.

Police have also been using megaphones to remind people that the lockdown is still in force and people should only be on the seafront for exercise.

An officer said: “As tempting as the beach is looking, we thank those of you who are staying at home.”

