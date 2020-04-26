B&Q, the DIY giant, said “having watched other essential retailer support social distancing measures”, it has decided to open its doors again. B&Q shops have been closed since the end of March, leaving customers with click and collect services as their only option to buy products. B&Q says it’s now in a position to “follow best practice” on hygiene and social distancing measures in a bid to keep staff and customers safe.
This was captured in Reading in Berkshire in its first day of trading.
The queues at B and Q as some stores reopen
-
Share This!
B&Q, the DIY giant, said “having watched other essential retailer support social distancing measures”, it has decided to open its doors again. B&Q shops have been closed since the end of March, leaving customers with click and collect services as their only option to buy products. B&Q says it’s now in a position to “follow best practice” on hygiene and social distancing measures in a bid to keep staff and customers safe.
You may also like
As of 9am 25 April, 640,792 tests have concluded, with 28,760 tests on 24 April. 517,836 people have been tested of which 148,377 tested positive. As...
Covid19 Phone Scam claiming we need to wear masks
People are receiving phone calls which say they are from Government Coronavirus Helpline. It is a recorded message saying the Government has issued...
Coronavirus death toll has passed 20,000 after hundreds of new deaths overnight
The UK’s coronavirus death toll has passed 20,000 after a further 781 fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours. otal number of deaths for...
Man remanded in custody after being charged with firearms offence following arrest in Chatham
Man remanded in custody after being charged with firearms offence following arrest in Chatham A man has been remanded in custody after appearing...
Medical drone deliveries and transport volunteers announced to help secure supply chains
Medical drone deliveries and transport volunteers announced to help secure supply chains. Transport secretary admits operators are ‘facing...
A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty for spitting at a bus driver at Uxbridge Bus Station and later spitting at a police officer whilst in custody
A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty for spitting at a bus driver at Uxbridge Bus Station and later spitting at a police officer whilst in custody...
Swift Justice: Arrested Sunday Jailed Tuesday
Swift Justice: Arrested Sunday, Jailed Tuesday. It took 2 days to jail a man after he was found guilty for spitting in ‘#policeofficers‘...
A man has been charged in relation to a pursuit that began in Kensington and Chelsea
A man has been charged in relation to a pursuit that began in Kensington and Chelsea on Thursday, 23 April. Kyrn Bryce, 23, of Clapham, was charged...
Police launched an investigation after a man in shot in the head in Southampton
Police have launched an investigation after a man suffered a head injury from either a pellet gun or catapult. The man has a wound just above...
Four men have been charged with drugs offences as part of an ongoing police operation
Four men have been charged with drugs offences as part of an ongoing police operation.All four were arrested on Thursday, 23 April and charged on...
Two terrorist jailed for a total of fourteen years’ and six months’ for funding terrorism
Counter Terrorism Police are reminding the public to remain vigilant and always report anything suspicious after two men were jailed for a total of...
Southampton twins Katy and Emma Davis die of Covid-19
Southampton twin sisters Katy and Emma Davis have died within three days of each other, after both testing positive for Covid-19. Twin sisters have...
Police are appealing for information and any witnesses following an incident in Stratford
Police are appealing for information and any witnesses following an incident in Stratford. At approximately 9pm on Wednesday, 8 April officers...
Dartford Crossing closed following Police incident
The A282 Southbound at Dartford River Crossing (the Queen Elizabeth 2nd bridge) is closed due to a Police led incident. Essex Police and Kent...
A man who spat at a Hampshire Police officer claiming he had coronavirus has been jailed
A man who spat at a Hampshire Police officer claiming he had coronavirus has been jailed. PC Stan Howe was attending a domestic concern for welfare...
Drug dealing and repeat reports of anti-social behaviour coming from an address in Rochester has led to a woman being evicted and a closure order put in place
Drug dealing and repeat reports of anti-social behaviour coming from an address in Rochester has led to a woman being evicted and a closure order...
Nine men have received custodial sentences for their involvement in a violent disturbance that resulted in the death of a young man in Maidstone
Nine men have received custodial sentences for their involvement in a violent disturbance that resulted in the death of a young man in Maidstone...
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in north London
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in north London. Officers were called at around 11.40hrs...
Over 4,000 domestic abuse arrests made since COVID-19 restrictions introduced
The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) is urging victims of domestic abuse, and people who suspect that friends and family members might be suffering...
McDonalds to ‘re-open in UK’ in May but ‘only for drive-thru and delivery’
Progress is being made to reopen Mcdonald’s restaurants in the UK by mid-May. The process will start slowly, with food only available via...
COVID19 Death Toll nearly hits 20,000 mark
As of 9am 24 April, 612,031 tests have concluded, with 28,532 tests on 23 April. 444,222 people have been tested of which 143,464 tested positive. As...
A suspected fraudster is to appear at court after pensioners were targeted in Sevenoaks
A suspected fraudster is to appear at court after pensioners were targeted in Sevenoaks. On 15 January 2020, a resident in the Riverhead area...
A drug dealer who sold heroin and crack cocaine in Dover has been jailed
A drug dealer who sold heroin and crack cocaine in Dover has been jailed. Garry Stow, 51, was one of a number of dealers caught during a Kent and...
Detectives are investigating after a man was found with serious injuries in Hainault
Detectives are investigating after a man was found with serious injuries in Hainault. Police were called at 23:54hrs on Thursday, 23 April to Fowler...
Today’s total number of deaths and cases for the UK
Today’s total number of deaths & cases for the UK (24/04/2020) New deaths today from UK data (768) total UK (19,507) DHSC: UK deaths in...
Disgusting as these Covidiots flout Social distancing in Canterbury
As the UK continues on lockdown this group covidots flouted the law yards from the law. Ivy Lane is yards from Canterbury Police station in the...
More Britons to return from Nigeria on UK charter flights
More Britons to return from Nigeria on UK charter flights 900 more British travellers stranded in Nigeria are set to return home on three flights...
More than £3.7 million in cash and assets has been recovered by financial investigators from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.
More than £3.7 million in cash and assets has been recovered by financial investigators from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate. ...