The queues at B and Q as some stores reopen

B&Q, the DIY giant, said “having watched other essential retailer support social distancing measures”, it has decided to open its doors again. B&Q shops have been closed since the end of March, leaving customers with click and collect services as their only option to buy products. B&Q says it’s now in a position to “follow best practice” on hygiene and social distancing measures in a bid to keep staff and customers safe.

This was captured in Reading in Berkshire in its first day of trading.