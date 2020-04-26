Three rescued from a fire at a maisonette on Rye Hill Park in Nunhead

Three people were given vital fire survival guidance by 999 control officers before being led to safety from a fire at a maisonette on Rye Hill Park in Nunhead.

Part of the front door of a mid- terraced maisonette was damaged by fire and a wheelie bin was destroyed in the blaze.

Three people were unable to leave their property as the fire prevented a safe escape route. They called 999 and were given advice about how to stay safe inside the property before firefighters arrived and led them to safety.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “This is a timely reminder to make sure items are completely extinguished in order to dispose of them safely.

“Always ensure your exit route is not blocked so that you can leave immediately if there’s an emergency. If you can’t use your planned escape route safely, find a safe room as far as possible within your home from any fire or smoke (with a window if possible), close the door and use soft materials to block any gaps to stop the smoke.

“Go to a window, shout ‘HELP, FIRE’ and call 999. Be ready to describe where you are and the quickest way for firefighters to reach you. Try and stay on the line and act on the advice provided.”

Fortunately no injuries are reported.

The Brigade was called at 10.48pm and the fire was under control by 11.37pm. Fire crews from New Cross, Peckham, Forest Hill and Old Kent Road fire stations attended the scene.

The fire was caused by smouldering paper being put inside a wheelie bin before it had properly cooled.