Total number of deaths for each nation (25/04/2020)

NHS England England (336) new deaths (18,420) total

Public Health Wales Wales (14) new deaths (788) total

N Ireland (HSCNI) N Ireland (16) new deaths (294) total

Scotland (HPS) Scotland (47) new deaths (1231) total

Today’s total number of deaths & cases for the UK (26/04/2020)

New deaths announced from official UK data (413) total UK (20,733)

Total number of deaths for Scotland & N Ireland (26/04/2020)

N Ireland (HSCNI) () new deaths () total. ? people in ICU

Scotland (HPS) (18) new deaths (1249) total. 133 people in ICU

Additional information

Trends in daily COVID-19 data for Scotland

On 25 April 2020 there were:

7,368 calls to 111 and 158 calls to the Coronavirus Helpline. The number of calls to 111 includes all calls, whether or not they relate to COVID-19

1,571 Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) attendances, of which 351 were for suspected COVID-19. SAS took 208 people to hospital with suspected COVID-19.

600 people delayed in hospital. This is 1,012 less than the baseline period (04/03 weekly return). An initial target to reduce delays by 400 by the end of March and a further target of reducing by a further 500 by the end of April have now been met.

529 (49%) adult care homes which had lodged at least one notification for suspected COVID-19 to the Care Inspectorate. It is important to note that not all of these care homes will still have outbreaks.

345 of these adult care homes have reported more than one case of suspected COVID-19.

384 (35%) adult care homes have a current outbreak of suspected COVID-19 as at 21st April. This is a care home where at least one care home resident has exhibited symptoms during the last 14 days.

2,690 cumulative cases of suspected COVID-19 in care homes. This is an increase of 69 suspected cases on the previous day.

a total of 7,602 staff, or around 4.3% of the NHS workforce, reporting as absent due to a range of reasons related to COVID-19.

2,360 inpatients have been discharged from hospital since the 5th March, who had been tested positive for COVID-19, up from yesterday’s total of 2,327.