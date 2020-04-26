Van collided with Pensioner in Streatham

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in south London.

Officers were called at approximately 11.15am on Sunday 26 April to Streatham High Road at its junction with Becmead Avenue, SW16 to reports of a road traffic collision.

Police and LAS attended.

A van was in collision with a woman, believed to be aged in her 80s. She has been taken to a south London hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the van has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and taken into custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Catford on 020 8285 1574 quoting 2353/26Apr.