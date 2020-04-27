​Appeal to trace missing Gucci bag after Croydon murder

Detectives investigating the murder of Tyler Roye in Croydon are appealing for help from the public to trace a missing bag that was stolen from Tyler on the night of his death.

The bag is distinctive in style, of the Gucci brand, in a ‘bengal tiger’ print.

Tyler was just 24-years-old when he was murdered on Wednesday, 26 February in the vicinity of the Arena tram stop.

He was found shortly after midnight suffering from stab wounds and was taken to hospital, but he died from his injuries at 02:46am.

Officers are very keen to hear from anyone who has recently acquired a bag like this, or has been offered one for sale.

If you have any information at all relating to the whereabouts of this bag, or one like it, or any information relating to this incident please call the incident room on 020 8721 4868 or email SCMailbox-.MIT18Appeal@Met.Police.Uk