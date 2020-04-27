A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Hackney.

Romayne Husbands, 26 of Winchester Road, E4, will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 27 April.

An arrest was made by police following an assault which occurred around 12:25hrs on Saturday 25 April in Trinity Close E8.

A man was found injured and taken to an east London hospital where he subsequently died.

The charge has been brought in connection with an investigation led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime North.