A man has been jailed after fracturing the cheekbone of a NHS worker

April 27, 2020

Daniel Shevlin, of no fixed abode, has been sentenced to two years in jail after assaulting and fracturing the cheekbone of a NHS worker at Salford Royal Infirmary in March 2020.

