Daniel Shevlin, of no fixed abode, has been sentenced to two years in jail after assaulting and fracturing the cheekbone of a NHS worker at Salford Royal Infirmary in March 2020.
A man has been jailed after fracturing the cheekbone of a NHS worker
-
Share This!
You may also like
Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters were called to a fire at a flat in Bloomsbury
Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters were called to a fire at a flat on Woburn Place in Bloomsbury. Part of a one roomed flat on the ground...
Appeal to trace missing Gucci bag after Croydon murder
Detectives investigating the murder of Tyler Roye in Croydon are appealing for help from the public to trace a missing bag that was stolen from Tyler...
Three rescued from a fire at a maisonette on Rye Hill Park in Nunhead
Three people were given vital fire survival guidance by 999 control officers before being led to safety from a fire at a maisonette on Rye Hill Park...
Man charged after allegedly coughing at a police officer Main article content
Officers investigating an incident where a man coughed at a police officer, claiming he had coronavirus, have charged a man. Joe Field aged 25, of...
B&Q reopen 61 stores here the full list
B&Q has re-opened 61 stores on Saturday with strict social distancing measures now in place. Full list of re-opened stores below. The DIY chain...
Police seek help to find woman pictured
Police are seeking assistance in identifying the lady in this photograph. She was seen in the Stoke Bruerne area of Northamptonshire between 9.15am...
Police act to stop Dangerous driver in the M40
Police officers have been praised for their swift action after a suspect led them on a dangerous chase through South Warwickshire this evening...
Edward Scott admits killing Hull police officer Carole Forth
Edward Scott admits killing Hull police officer Carole Forth A Hull man has pleaded guilty to killing his police officer partner.PCSO Carole Forth...
He’s done it.Captain Tom Moore Army Veteran Lands #NumberOne Single The 99-year-old veteran’s cover with singer Michael Ball of...
Man threatened with a knife in Portsmouth
Police want to speak to him after a man was threatened with a knife by someone trying to steal his car in Portsmouth. We were called just...
Sex Offender charged with Attempted Murder and triple stabbing in North London
A man has been charged with a number of offences, including attempted murder, after officers linked him to three separate stabbings in north London...
Reports that Iran has carried out a satellite launch – using ballistic missile technology
Iran has carried out a satellite launch – using ballistic missile technology we can reveal A Foreign Office spokesperson said: Reports that...
The Met take on Tom Hardy’s story time
Officers from a Safer Neighbourhoods Team based in Croydon have found a creative way to keep in contact with local pupils while the majority of...
Bankrupt from Westcliff-on-Sea has had his bankruptcy restrictions extended for a further 9 years after securing £25,000 loan on false pretences
arlton James Johnson-Vaughton (48) has had his bankruptcy restrictions extended and, for the next nine years, will need to disclose his status each...
York flood scheme continues in line with Covid-19 guidelines
Work is continuing on the York flood alleviation scheme to better protect properties in the city from the effects of flooding, the Environment...
Vulnerable groups set to benefit from improved legal aid support
Some of the most vulnerable people in society will be given enhanced support through their legal aid after changes unveiled today (21 April 2020)...
Critical flood defence work to start at historic pier in Hull
A £42 million tidal flood defence scheme taking place in Hull has started construction work at the city’s historic estuary frontage. This...
Manhunt continues for wanted man who is believed to be in hiding in Blackburn
Manhunt continues for wanted man who is believed to be in hiding in Blackburn. Officers are actively looking for Mohammed Rehan Awan, known as...
Time for Justice: Putting Survivors First
Lord Ahmad, the Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, said: The UK remains at the forefront of the...
The government and the UK rail industry have agreed a plan that will see a gradual reduction in train services across the country to reflect lower passenger demand, while keeping vital rail services running
The government and the UK rail industry have agreed a plan that will see a gradual reduction in train services across the country to reflect lower...
Education leaders have worked closely with all Bury’s schools to ensure that they remain open to children in need and those whose parents are in key jobs
Education leaders have worked closely with all Bury’s schools to ensure that they remain open to children in need and those whose parents are in key...
Bin collections during the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak
Recycling and rubbish collections are continuing as normal so there will be no disruption to bin collections until further notice. Rubbish collection...
Helen Jones, Eileen Munro and Rohan Sivanandan appointed as members of the Cafcass Board
The Secretary of State has announced the appointments of 3 new Board members of the Children and Family Court Support Service (Cafcass). Helen Jones...
Information is sought to help locate a 71-year-old woman who is believed to be in Gravesend or Dartford
Information is sought to help locate a 71-year-old woman who is believed to be in Gravesend or Dartford. Barbara Hall was last seen in the Aldgate...
Temporary relaxation of the enforcement of the drivers’ hours rules: delivery of essential items to retailers
In response to requests from Industry, the Department for Transport has, pursuant to Article 14(2) of Regulation (EC) No 561/2006, agreed to a...
Coronavirus Pandemic care home staff show off their dancing skills
A care home in Shawford, Hampshire have shown off their dancing skills and supplies of Toiletries and Sanitizer in a positive light after...
The interests of our customers, our people and our communities are at the centre of everything we do and this is particularly important during these...
Criminals made to pay more to fund victim support
Ministers will increase the Victim Surcharge by 5 per cent. The surcharge is imposed by courts on all offenders to ensure they hold some...