A Met police officer has saved a man from a burning building.

Officers were called at 12.09am on Monday, 27 April to a residential address in Manor Avenue, SE4.

A man, apparently suffering from a mental health crisis, had started a fire in one of his rooms.

He had apparently been injured when an aerosol he was using exploded.

Police attended and led the man to safety.

One officer suffered from the effects of smoke inhalation and was treated by LAS. He subsequently attended hospital as a precaution.

The man was taken to hospital where his injuries were not life-threatening.

He has been detained under the Mental Health Act.