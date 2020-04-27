A suspected burglar has been charged after the Co-op in Deal was targeted.

The charge relates to a break-in at the store in Hamilton Road during the early hours of Friday 24 April 2020, when cigarettes and alcohol were reportedly stolen.

Karl Fathers, 36, of no fixed abode, was later arrested. Officers have seized a hammer as part of their investigation.

Mr Fathers has been charged with one count of burglary and one count of criminal damage, in relation to alleged damage to a police cell.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 25 April and his case was transferred to Maidstone Crown Court for a date to be arranged.