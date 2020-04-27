Animals perish after stable block blaze in Barking

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at a horse stable on Jenkins Lane in Barking.

One single storey stable was destroyed by fire and part of an adjacent single storey outbuilding was also damaged. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued one cat and led 10 horses to safety. Sadly, two horses, two pigs and four piglets died. Two other horses were treated by a vet from the RSPCA.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 22 calls to the fire.

The Brigade was called at 1819 and the fire was under control by 2002. Fire crews from East Ham, Barking, Plaistow, Stratford and Poplar fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire has been recorded as accidental.