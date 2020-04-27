Detectives investigating an ABH incident in Newham are asking two men who walked with the victim, or any other witnesses, to come forward

A 37-year-old woman reported that she had boarded a train after work at Shadwell DLR Station at 6.15pm on Friday, 17 April, when she noticed a man at the station appeared to be following her.

She left the train at Canning Town before quickly re-boarding in a bid to lose the man, but noticed he had mirrored her actions.

She disembarked at Royal Victoria and asked two men she did not know to walk with her towards her home address as she feared she was being followed.

They accompanied her to Butchers Road before leaving.

The victim carried on and was then approached from behind and pushed by the suspect, who then went back in the direction of Royal Victoria Station.

She was taken to hospital for minor injuries including bruising to her face and a broken tooth.

Officers retain an open mind as to any motive. None of the victim’s property was stolen.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue, led by the North East Command Unit.

Police are asking the two men who walked with the victim to contact them. They are sought as witnesses and are not being treated as suspects.

Anyone who might have information that could assist police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 6121/17 Apr.