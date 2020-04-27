Three fire crews are currently in attendance at a domestic property fire on Brockhamhurst Road in Betchworth . The incident is likely be a protracted one as it involved cylinders
Fire crews battle blaze involving cylinders
Trio arrested in Murder investigation in Putney
A murder investigation has been launched after a man found with stab injuries in Putney died. Police were called at around 5.35pm on Wednesday, 15...
Animals perish after stable block blaze in Barking
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at a horse stable on Jenkins Lane in Barking. One single storey stable was...
Gov Scam be aware and Be Warned
A newly discovered phishing scam attempts to hook Brits with the promise of a tax refund from Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs. Victims...
Medway sex offender who repeatedly abused a child during the 1970s has been sentenced to more than five years in prison
A Medway sex offender who repeatedly abused a child during the 1970s has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. Paul Hyland, of...
Information is being sought following two disturbances involving the occupants of one car in Swanscombe
Information is being sought following two disturbances involving the occupants of one car in Swanscombe. At around 6.30pm on Saturday 25 April...
Detectives investigating an ABH incident in Newham are asking two men who walked with the victim, or any other witnesses, to come forward
A 37-year-old woman reported that she had boarded a train after work at Shadwell DLR Station at 6.15pm on Friday, 17 April, when she noticed a...
A suspected burglar has been charged after the Co-op in Deal was targeted
A suspected burglar has been charged after the Co-op in Deal was targeted. The charge relates to a break-in at the store in Hamilton Road...
Witnesses are being urged to come forward following an alleged firearms incident in Dartford
At around 10pm on Saturday 25 April 2020, Kent Police was called to an address in Olive Road to reports that a woman had been threatened with a...
A Met police officer has saved a man from a burning building
A Met police officer has saved a man from a burning building. Officers were called at 12.09am on Monday, 27 April to a residential address in Manor...
Extra month to claim for farm payments
Farmers and land managers now have until 15 June to apply for BPS payments and to claim funding for their environmental and woodland work under other...
Total number of deaths for each nation for COVID 19
Here are the daily figures Total number of deaths for each nation (26/04/2020) NHS England England (329) new deaths (18,749) total Public Health...
A drug dealer from Hythe who was found in possession of weapons, cocaine and cannabis has been jailed for six years
A drug dealer from Hythe who was found in possession of weapons, cocaine and cannabis has been jailed for six years. Officers from Folkestone’s...
Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two children in Ilford
Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two children in Ilford. Police were called at approximately 5.30pm on Sunday, 26 April following...
A teenage boy has been jailed for four years following a knife-point robbery at a shop in Boughton-under-Blean, near Faversham.
A teenage boy has been jailed for four years following a knife-point robbery at a shop in Boughton-under-Blean, near Faversham. In March 2020 the...
Boris is Back:”I am sorry I have been away from my desk for much longer than I would have liked”
I am sorry I have been away from my desk for much longer than I would have liked and I want to thank everybody who has stepped up in particular the...
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Hackney
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Hackney. Romayne Husbands, 26 of Winchester Road, E4, will appear at Thames...
Detectives are appealing for information after a man was found in Newham with fatal injuries
Detectives are appealing for information after a man was found in Newham with fatal injuries. The investigation follows a call to police at 10.26pm...
Man fighting for his life after quad bike collision on the A406
A man is fighting for his life in hospital after coming off a quad bike on the #A406 North Circular Road in north-west London. Met Police say they...
Double murder investigation launched after two children are killed in Ilford
A 15-year-old boy has died following a Hit and run in Risley
A 15-year-old boy has died following a collision in Risley last night (Saturday 25 April). Officers were called at 9.15pm to reports that a person...
Wanted man charged with railway staff attack
A man arrested by British transport Police at Folkestone west station on Saturday has been charged with assaulting Railway staff member and...
Horse rescued from ditch by Kent fire service
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a water filled ditch near Richborough Road, Sandwich to reports a horse had become stuck in mud. On...
Government say COVID19 trialist dying is fake
News circulating on social media that the first volunteer in a UK #coronavirus vaccine trial has died is completely untrue. A spokesman for the...
Van collided with Pensioner in Streatham
Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in south London. Officers were called at approximately 11.15am on Sunday 26...
Woman seriously injured after boating accident
A woman on a small boat has been seriously injured in an accident on the River Medway around 5:15pm this evening. Road ambulances, air ambulance and...
Air ambulance called to Medway Marina
The Kent and Sussex Air ambulance has landed at Borstal Recreation Ground this evening. The life saving medics have been called to assist with an...
Man arrested in Kent after hit and run in Sussex
A man has been arrested in connection with a serious collision in Robertsbridge. A 20-year-old man was arrested in Kent on Sunday morning (26 April)...