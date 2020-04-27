Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters were called to a fire at a flat in Bloomsbury

Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters were called to a fire at a flat on Woburn Place in Bloomsbury.

Part of a one roomed flat on the ground floor was damaged by fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued one man from the building. He was treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews and taken to hospital.

The Brigade was called at 1719 and the fire was under control by 1829. Fire crews from Euston, Soho, Islington and Kentish Town fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.