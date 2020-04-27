Information is being sought following two disturbances involving the occupants of one car in Swanscombe.

At around 6.30pm on Saturday 25 April 2020 two men are reported to have driven to Milton Street in a silver Mercedes, where they became involved in an altercation with a man who was walking in the area.

All three men then got into the Mercedes, which was driven to a nearby location while a verbal dispute took place inside. The victim left the vehicle some time later and sustained no serious injuries.

The vehicle was seized after later being located in London.

Shortly before the disturbance took place, the same two men in the car are reported to have forced their way into a home in Craylands Square and threatened to harm two occupants. No injuries were reported to have been sustained during the incident.

Officers have spoken with a number of witnesses and understand the involved parties to be known to each other.

Anyone who witnessed either incident, or who believes they have information that can assist, is asked to contact Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/71237/20.