A Medway sex offender who repeatedly abused a child during the 1970s has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.

Paul Hyland, of Fulmar Road, Strood carried out the abuse between 1973 and 1980 and was arrested when the victim came forward in August 2017. Upon his arrest two laptops were seized from his home and forensic analysis of the hard drives led to the recovery of almost 200 indecent images of children, 49 of which were in the most serious category.

At Maidstone Crown Court the 62-year-old pleaded guilty to five counts of making indecent images of children but denied the allegations of abuse, pleading not guilty to two counts of indecent assault against a child. He was convicted by a jury and on Thursday 23 April 2020 sentenced to a total of five years and three months’ imprisonment. Hyland was also added to the sex offenders’ register and made subject of a sexual harm prevention order, both indefinitely.

Detective Constable Wendy Tondeur, of the Medway Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: ‘Sex offenders like Hyland wreak incalculable damage on their victims, many who will suffer in silence for years, or throughout their whole lives. Thankfully in this case the victim has shown extraordinary courage to come forward and I hope they can now take some comfort that justice has been served.

‘I hope this result shows that it doesn’t matter how long ago this kind of abuse occurs, we will always investigate and ensure offenders are brought to justice. We have a dedicated team who deal with these types of cases with the utmost sensitivity and I hope this outcome encourages other victims of abuse to come forward.’