Total number of deaths for each nation for COVID 19

Here are the daily figures Total number of deaths for each nation (26/04/2020) NHS England England (329) new deaths (18,749) total Public Health Wales Wales (8) new deaths (796) total N Ireland (HSCNI) N Ireland (5) new deaths (299) total Scotland (HPS) Scotland (18) new deaths (1249) total Today’s total number of deaths & cases for the UK (27/04/2020) New deaths announced from official UK data (360) total UK (21,093) Total number of deaths for Scotland & N Ireland (27/04/2020) Scotland (HPS) (13) new deaths (1262) total. 134 people in ICU Keep an eye on ONS for the corrected numbers over the coming weeks. Additional information Trends in daily COVID-19 data for Scotland On 26 April 2020 there were: 6,729 calls to 111 and 140 calls to the Coronavirus Helpline. The number of calls to 111 includes all calls, whether or not they relate to COVID-19 1,548 Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) attendances, of which 306 were for suspected COVID-19. SAS took 193 people to hospital with suspected COVID-19. 582 people delayed in hospital as at 24 April. This is 1,030 less than the baseline period (04/03 weekly return). An initial target to reduce delays by 400 by the end of March and a further target of reducing by a further 500 by the end of April have now been met. 530 (49%) adult care homes which had lodged at least one notification for suspected COVID-19 to the Care Inspectorate. It is important to note that not all of these care homes will still have outbreaks. 345 of these adult care homes have reported more than one case of suspected COVID-19. 384 (35%) adult care homes have a current outbreak of suspected COVID-19 as at 21st April. This is a care home where at least one care home resident has exhibited symptoms during the last 14 days. 2,731 cumulative cases of suspected COVID-19 in care homes. This is an increase of 41 suspected cases on the previous day. a total of 7,204 staff, or around 4.3% of the NHS workforce, reporting as absent due to a range of reasons related to COVID-19. 2,380 inpatients have been discharged from hospital since 5 March, who had been tested positive for COVID-19, up from yesterday’s total of 2,360.
Total number of deaths for each nation for COVID 19
As of 9am 25 April, 640,792 tests have concluded, with 28,760 tests on 24 April. 517,836 people have been tested of which 148,377 tested positive. As...