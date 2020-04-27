Trio arrested in Murder investigation in Putney

A murder investigation has been launched after a man found with stab injuries in Putney died.

Police were called at around 5.35pm on Wednesday, 15 April to reports of a 42-year-old man with injuries in Huntingfield Road, SW15.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service. The man was taken to hospital for treatment but died on Friday, 24 April.

His next of kin have been informed and the deceased has been named as Ralph Gibson – 42, from Putney. A post mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Three men – aged 31; aged 24 and aged 20 – were arrested on suspicion of GBH and have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Vandenbergh from Specialist Crime, who leads the investigation, said:

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Huntingfield Road and Pleasance Road in Putney on the evening of 15 April to come forward and speak to officers if you saw or heard anything that could assist this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101