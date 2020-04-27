Witnesses are being urged to come forward following an alleged firearms incident in Dartford

At around 10pm on Saturday 25 April 2020, Kent Police was called to an address in Olive Road to reports that a woman had been threatened with a suspected firearm.

It is alleged that six males, unknown to the victim, appeared at her address and when she opened her front door she was threatened with a long-barrelled weapon before all the men left the scene.

One of the suspects was believed to be wearing a red bodywarmer and another, a synthetic skull mask covering half of his face.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Michael Champion of North Kent Crime Investigation Department, said: ‘We want to reassure the public that we are following every line of enquiry that we can, including a full review of CCTV in the area and witness appeals from local residents.