A Maidstone man who pulled clumps of hair from the head of a woman during a violent domestic assault has been jailed.

Gary Nash left his victim suffering a number of injuries after he also beat her repeatedly with a mobile phone and threw a ceramic mug at her head.

Nash was in the victim’s home on 9 February 2020 and woke her by striking her in the face with her own phone, causing the device to break.

He also put his hands over her face and attempted to suffocate her, whilst shouting abuse.

Ignoring pleas from the victim to stop, Nash continued the assault, striking her with the mug and pulling out her hair.

Nash only stopped when the victim offered him money to leave. He took £15 from her purse and returned to an address where he had been living, in Hill Crescent, Lenham.

Officers attended this property later the same evening, where Nash was located with blood still on his hands.

The 39-year-old was arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on Monday 20 April was sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment.

A suspended sentence of 126 days, for previous assaults against the victim, was also activated and will run consecutively.

Nash was also made subject of five-year restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim in any way.

PC Shevaun Fairburn of the West Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team said: ‘Nash has an extensive history of controlling and abusive behaviour, subjecting his victim to repeated physical and verbal abuse. I sincerely hope his victim can now take some comfort from this sentence and is able to move on with her life.

‘Domestic violence is a priority for Kent Police and I would encourage anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation or relationship to report it to someone and get help. There is a range of support and information available, just phone us or ask a trusted friend or relative to do it. Nobody should feel they don’t have the option to walk away from domestic abuse.’