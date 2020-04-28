A pilot has sparked complaints after spelling out #NHS during a flight from Blackbushe Airport in #Hampshire.
The journey went over several towns in an apparent tribute to the health service.
Members of the public are being asked to help locate a girl reported missing from Gillingham. Tilly Bayntun, 13, was reported missing from the...
A disqualified driver who drove at three times the speed limit through a town centre has been jailed for over a year. Jordan McGrath-Coulstock led...
A gross misconduct hearing involving former Police Constable Robert Dearing attached to South West Command Unit concluded on 31 March 2020. He...
A fifth man has been charged in connection with a series of ATM thefts involving explosions across Hampshire, Dorset and Surrey. Jesse Matthews, 19...
NHS England England (546) new deaths (19,295) total Public Health Wales Wales (17) new deaths (813) total N Ireland (HSCNI) N Ireland (10) new...
An abusive man who poisoned a woman by administering prescription medicine into her jar of coffee sweetener has been sentenced to prison...
Two people have been remanded in custody following a report a home in Twydall was burgled while the victim’s slept. The offence is...
Detectives continue to appeal for information following the fatal stabbing of a young graduate in Newham. David Gomoh, who was aged 24, and had...
A Maidstone man who pulled clumps of hair from the head of a woman during a violent domestic assault has been jailed. Gary Nash left his victim...
Kent Police have confirmed that officers from their major crime department have launched an investigation. The major crime investigation follows ...
A man has been jailed after he spat at police custody staff and lied about having Covid-19 because he was ‘angry.’ Karan Singh, 23 , of Homestead...
Emergency services have been called to a flat in Whitstable this morning. Police,Fire and Paramedics were called just before lunchtime on Tuesday to...
Attempted murder in Harrietsham Charges have been brought against a man for the attempted murder of a woman in Harrietsham near Maidstone. Kent...
Detectives investigating a stabbing in west London have renewed appeals for help and information to identify a man in connection with the incident...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 40-year-old man died following a single-vehicle collision on the Fawley Bypass last night (April 26)...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was threatened with a knife outside Tesco in Andover. Police were called after a 33-year-old man...
Hayley Davis-Bateman mother to five from Southampton was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 31 she had surgery, chemotherapy and...
Detectives have released images of a man they would like to speak to following two separate incidents of indecent exposure on a bus in the Stratford...
The 88 year old was found at a residential address in Bletchingley Road in Godstone late yesterday morning (27 April) just before 11am. He has not...
Three fire crews are currently in attendance at a domestic property fire on Brockhamhurst Road in Betchworth . The incident is likely be a protracted...
As of 9am 27 April, there have been 719,910 tests, with 37,024 tests on 26 April. 569,768 people have been tested of which 157,149 tested positive...
A murder investigation has been launched after a man found with stab injuries in Putney died. Police were called at around 5.35pm on Wednesday, 15...
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at a horse stable on Jenkins Lane in Barking. One single storey stable was...
A newly discovered phishing scam attempts to hook Brits with the promise of a tax refund from Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs. Victims...
A Medway sex offender who repeatedly abused a child during the 1970s has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. Paul Hyland, of...
Information is being sought following two disturbances involving the occupants of one car in Swanscombe. At around 6.30pm on Saturday 25 April...
A 37-year-old woman reported that she had boarded a train after work at Shadwell DLR Station at 6.15pm on Friday, 17 April, when she noticed a...
A suspected burglar has been charged after the Co-op in Deal was targeted. The charge relates to a break-in at the store in Hamilton Road...