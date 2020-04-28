An abusive man who poisoned a woman by administering prescription medicine into her jar of coffee sweetener has been sentenced to prison.

Christopher Connolly, 30, of Chelmar Road, Chatham was sentenced to four years in jail for inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent to the woman, who was known to him.

He was also issued with a restraining order to stop him going near the victim or her home.

Between 21 December 2018 and 3 January 2019 Connolly used a grinder to crush up and add prescription medication in varying doses to the coffee sweetener used by the victim several times a day.

Kent Police were made aware of his criminal activity following a 999 call by Connolly on 3 January 2020 in which he confessed to his actions after becoming panicked that he might have seriously injured his victim.

The call came after he had added a larger dose of medication to the sweetener that particular day.

He was initially charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of administering poison with intent to endanger life/ grievous bodily harm with intent.

A scientific examination of the sweetener found the presence of the drugs codeine, naproxen, clozapine, furosemide and paracetamol. Amounts of these drugs were also found in the victim’s urine.

Though the victim did not appear to suffer any serious physical harm she did report cognitive issues including memory loss, following the poisoning.

On 10 October 2019 he appeared before Maidstone Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent.

On 24 April 2020 he received a four year custodial sentence.

Investigating officer DC Dameon Shaw said: ‘Connolly is a cunning man who went to unthinkable lengths to harm a woman who inherently trusted him. His actions were those of an incredibly dangerous person and I am relieved he received a significant custodial sentence.

‘Our thoughts are with the victim, who will no doubt need support and time to recover from her ordeal.’