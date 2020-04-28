An arrest has been made in connection with an alleged car theft in Broadstairs

Police received a report shortly after 1pm on Sunday 26 April 2020 that a Seat car had been stolen from Linley Road.

Officers from the Thanet Community Policing Team found the car and stopped it in Sandwich later on the same day, leading to the arrest of two people.

A 29-year-old woman from Margate was later released without charge.

A 30-year-old man from Westgate was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving without insurance. He was released pending further enquiries. He also received a caution for possessing a quantity of amphetamine.