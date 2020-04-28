Attempted murder in Harrietsham

Charges have been brought against a man for the attempted murder of a woman in Harrietsham near Maidstone.

Kent Police is investigating a disturbance which took place in Water Lane, Harrietsham on 21 April 2020. It is alleged a woman was repeatedly assaulted and that threats were also made to kill someone known to her.

On 26 April, Jesse Willink, aged 25, of Water Lane, was arrested. He was later charged with attempted murder and threats to kill. He was also charged in relation to a previous alleged assault, involving the same woman, between 21 March and 21 April. Mr Willink appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 27 April, where he was remanded in custody. His next hearing will be at Maidstone Crown Court on 22 May.

The suspect and victim are known to each other.