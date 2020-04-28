Detectives have released images of a man they would like to speak to following two separate incidents of indecent exposure on a bus in the Stratford area.

The first offence occurred on Saturday, 9 November 2019 between 13:05 and 13:27hrs in the Stratford area, and the second offence occurred on Tuesday, 7 January 2020 between 6pm and 6.30pm between Stratford and Lonsdale Avenue.

Both of these incidents took place on the 104 bus route.

Officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command (RTPC) are investigating the two incidents and are now appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.

Detective Constable Joanne O’Connor of the RTCP, said: “This was a very distressing incident for someone to witness on public transport and this sort of behaviour is outright unacceptable. If you think you know who the man could be, we would like to hear from you.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the images is asked to contact DC O’Connor on 07500 607 652 or via 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org and quoting reference CAD 6774/17JAN20.