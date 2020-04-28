Detectives investigating a stabbing in west London have renewed appeals for help and information to identify a man in connection with the incident.

Footage released shows the man at a bus stop on the Brunel Estate at 5.15am on Wednesday, 22 April, just minutes before the motiveless attack took place nearby.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 5.36am, that same day, to reports of a man stabbed on the Brunel Estate, off Westbourne Park Road, W2.

Officers attended. At the scene, a man aged in his 50s, was found suffering from a stab wound to the stomach.

Enquiries established that the injured man had boarded a bus where he told a fellow passenger that he had been stabbed. The fellow passenger then alerted the driver who helped the victim until police and LAS arrived.

Detectives believe the victim was stabbed up to 100 yards from the bus stop shortly after the footage of the suspect was captured.

The victim was taken by LAS to a central London hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

At this early stage there have been no arrests.

Detective Chief Inspector Christina Jessah said: “We still really need to identify the man pictured and would urge anyone with information to contact us immediately. At this stage we don’t know why the victim was stabbed and there is no obvious reason. But it was undoubtedly an awful attack and he remains in hospital fighting for his life.

“We’d still like to speak to anyone who was using a N28 or N31 bus in the area of Westbourne Park Road around the time of the incident who may have seen a man acting suspiciously or possibly local residents who may have heard raised voices – no matter how insignificant it may seem, please do give us a call.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 999/22APR, Tweet @MetCC or to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.