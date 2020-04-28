Investigation launched after woman dies at Windsor House in Whitstable

Kent Police have confirmed that officers from their major crime department have launched an investigation.

The major crime investigation follows after a woman was found seriously injured. The woman who has not been named sadly died at the scene as a result of the injuries.

The rear garden of the flats have been taped off and a scene of crime officer in white paper suits has been seen taking photographs and samples from the grass area.

Kent Fire and rescue service were called to assist with breaking into the property.

A spokesman for the force said:

Kent Police is currently attending an address in Belmont Road, Whitstable, following a report at 11.25am on Tuesday 28 April 2020 that a woman was seriously injured.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service and Secamb are also in attendance.