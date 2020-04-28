 Investigation launched after woman dies at Windsor House in Whitstable – UKNIP
BREAKING Kent Whistable

Investigation launched after woman dies at Windsor House in Whitstable

April 28, 2020
Investigation launched after woman dies at Windsor House in Whitstable

Kent Police have confirmed that officers from their major crime department have launched an investigation.

The major crime investigation follows  after a woman  was found   seriously injured. The  woman who has not been named  sadly died at the scene as a result of the injuries.

The rear garden of the flats have been taped off and  a scene of crime officer  in white paper suits has  been seen taking photographs and samples from the grass area.

 

Kent Fire and rescue service were called to assist with breaking into the property.

 

 

A spokesman for the force said:

Kent Police is currently attending an address in Belmont Road, Whitstable, following a report at 11.25am on Tuesday 28 April 2020 that a woman was seriously injured.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service and Secamb are also in attendance.

FacebookTwitter