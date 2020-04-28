Members of the public are being asked to help locate a girl reported missing from Gillingham.

Tilly Bayntun, 13, was reported missing from the town on Friday 24 April 2020.

Kent Police officers are carrying out enquiries to locate her and are urging members of the public who may have seen her to come forward with information.

Tilly is described as being white, around 5ft 3ins tall and of medium build. She has long brown straight hair, which is usually worn in a bun, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black crop top, black leggings, a black Nike padded jacket and grey and black trainers.

It is understood she also has connections to Strood, Rochester, Chatham and Bromley. Officers are asking anyone who has seen her or knows where she is to call Kent Police on 999 quoting reference 24-0681.