Murder investigation launched after man assaulted in Hayes

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information after a man died following an assault in Hayes.

Police and the London Ambulance Service were called to Station Road at 10.56pm on Saturday 25 April to a report that an unresponsive man had been found in an alleyway at the location.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been formally identified as 37-year-old Baljit Singh, who is believed to have lived locally.

Mr Singh’s next of kin have been informed.

A forensic post mortem examination held at Fulham mortuary on Monday 27 April gave cause of death as compression to the neck.

Officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) are investigating, and would like to trace two Mr Singh was since in the company of just prior to his death. It is believed a disagreement may have taken place and Mr Singh was assaulted.

DCI Helen Rance, who is leading the investigation, said: “Mr Singh was subjected to a vicious assault; the severity of which has caused him to lose his life. My officers are working through hours of CCTV footage and speaking with people in the area to establish what has happened and identify those responsible.

“I would like to appeal directly to anyone who was in the vicinity of Station Road, Hayes from around 10pm onwards on Saturday night who may have seen the victim in company with two individuals. Alternatively if anyone is aware of the victim’s movements earlier that day we would be keen to hear from them.”

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or incident room on 020 8721 4266 ref CAD 8667/25APR.