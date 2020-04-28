Officers are appealing for information following an incident in which it is alleged a dog was out of control in a public place.

The incident is reported to have happened at Allington Locks in Maidstone, near the junction with Gibraltar Lane, on Friday 10 April 2020 at around 5pm.

A woman was walking her dog along the pathway near to the Boat House when a couple entered the path with two dogs. One of the dogs approached the woman and it is reported that it attacked her dog.

The victim’s dog suffered a serious injury to its ear and the woman suffered a serious injury to her hand when attempting to separate the dogs.

The couple’s dogs were described as being a Staffordshire Bull Terrier and a tan-coloured Spaniel or Cockapoo. The woman was said to be white, in her 40s, around 5ft 8ins tall with dark blonde hair tied up in a bun. She was wearing dark culottes and a dark T-shirt. She was walking with a man described as white, slim and around 5ft 6ins tall who was wearing a white T-Shirt.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to call 01622 604100 quoting crime reference 46/62210/20. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or complete the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org