Pictured: Family in horror ‘murder-attempted suicide in Ilford
A disqualified driver who drove at three times the speed limit through a town centre has been jailed for over a year
A disqualified driver who drove at three times the speed limit through a town centre has been jailed for over a year. Jordan McGrath-Coulstock led...
Detectives are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a robbery in Whitechapel
Police were called to MS Express, a newsagents, on Osborn Street E1 at 3am on 16 November 2019 to a report of a robbery. Officers attended and...
An abusive man who poisoned a woman by administering prescription medicine into her jar of coffee sweetener has been sentenced to prison
An abusive man who poisoned a woman by administering prescription medicine into her jar of coffee sweetener has been sentenced to prison...
Two people have been remanded in custody following a report a home in Twydall was burgled while the victim’s slept
Two people have been remanded in custody following a report a home in Twydall was burgled while the victim’s slept. The offence is...
A Maidstone man who pulled clumps of hair from the head of a woman during a violent domestic assault has been jailed
A Maidstone man who pulled clumps of hair from the head of a woman during a violent domestic assault has been jailed. Gary Nash left his victim...
Investigation launched after woman dies at Windsor House in Whitstable
Kent Police have confirmed that officers from their major crime department have launched an investigation. The major crime investigation follows ...
Wight Mask Ask – Please Give to the Most Vulnerable
Elderly people and those with underlying health conditions have been identified as being most at risk from the Covid-19 virus, yet many care...
Large Emergency services response to Windsor House in Whitstable
Emergency services have been called to a flat in Whitstable this morning. Police,Fire and Paramedics were called just before lunchtime on Tuesday to...
Charges have been brought against a man for the attempted murder of a woman in Harrietsham near Maidstone
Attempted murder in Harrietsham Charges have been brought against a man for the attempted murder of a woman in Harrietsham near Maidstone. Kent...
Officers are appealing for information following an incident in which it is alleged a dog was out of control in a public place
Officers are appealing for information following an incident in which it is alleged a dog was out of control in a public place. The incident is...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 40-year-old man died following a single-vehicle collision in the New Forest
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 40-year-old man died following a single-vehicle collision on the Fawley Bypass last night (April 26)...
Inspirational mother of five passes from Cancer whilst family clap for the NHS
Hayley Davis-Bateman mother to five from Southampton was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 31 she had surgery, chemotherapy and...
A man has been jailed after fracturing the cheekbone of a NHS worker
Daniel Shevlin, of no fixed abode, has been sentenced to two years in jail after assaulting and fracturing the cheekbone of a NHS worker at Salford...
Medway sex offender who repeatedly abused a child during the 1970s has been sentenced to more than five years in prison
A Medway sex offender who repeatedly abused a child during the 1970s has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. Paul Hyland, of...
Information is being sought following two disturbances involving the occupants of one car in Swanscombe
Information is being sought following two disturbances involving the occupants of one car in Swanscombe. At around 6.30pm on Saturday 25 April...
A suspected burglar has been charged after the Co-op in Deal was targeted
A suspected burglar has been charged after the Co-op in Deal was targeted. The charge relates to a break-in at the store in Hamilton Road...
Witnesses are being urged to come forward following an alleged firearms incident in Dartford
At around 10pm on Saturday 25 April 2020, Kent Police was called to an address in Olive Road to reports that a woman had been threatened with a...
A drug dealer from Hythe who was found in possession of weapons, cocaine and cannabis has been jailed for six years
A drug dealer from Hythe who was found in possession of weapons, cocaine and cannabis has been jailed for six years. Officers from Folkestone’s...
The Government has now announced that all essential and key workers in England will now be tested if they have Covid-19 symptoms
The Government has now announced that all essential and key workers in England will now be tested if they have Covid-19 symptoms. This is possible as...
A teenage boy has been jailed for four years following a knife-point robbery at a shop in Boughton-under-Blean, near Faversham.
A teenage boy has been jailed for four years following a knife-point robbery at a shop in Boughton-under-Blean, near Faversham. In March 2020 the...
Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters were called to a fire at a flat in Bloomsbury
Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters were called to a fire at a flat on Woburn Place in Bloomsbury. Part of a one roomed flat on the ground...
Appeal to trace missing Gucci bag after Croydon murder
Detectives investigating the murder of Tyler Roye in Croydon are appealing for help from the public to trace a missing bag that was stolen from Tyler...
Three rescued from a fire at a maisonette on Rye Hill Park in Nunhead
Three people were given vital fire survival guidance by 999 control officers before being led to safety from a fire at a maisonette on Rye Hill Park...
Wanted man charged with railway staff attack
A man arrested by British transport Police at Folkestone west station on Saturday has been charged with assaulting Railway staff member and...
Horse rescued from ditch by Kent fire service
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a water filled ditch near Richborough Road, Sandwich to reports a horse had become stuck in mud. On...
Woman seriously injured after boating accident
A woman on a small boat has been seriously injured in an accident on the River Medway around 5:15pm this evening. Road ambulances, air ambulance and...
Air ambulance called to Medway Marina
The Kent and Sussex Air ambulance has landed at Borstal Recreation Ground this evening. The life saving medics have been called to assist with an...
Man arrested in Kent after hit and run in Sussex
A man has been arrested in connection with a serious collision in Robertsbridge. A 20-year-old man was arrested in Kent on Sunday morning (26 April)...