Police are appealing for witnesses after a 40-year-old man died following a single-vehicle collision in the New Forest

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 40-year-old man died following a single-vehicle collision on the Fawley Bypass last night (April 26).

Police were called at 8.36pm after a maroon Vauxhall Astra was involved in a collision on the B3053.

Despite the best efforts of the paramedics, the 40-year-old man, from Wimborne, Dorset, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old man from Blackfield was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries.

Officers are making enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision and are keen to speak with any witnesses.

Maybe you saw the collision or the maroon Astra in the area in the moments leading up to the collision?

Do you have a dash cam that would have captured the incident or vehicle before the incident?

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the reference 44200147495. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.