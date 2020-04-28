Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was threatened with a knife outside Tesco in Andover.

Police were called after a 33-year-old man reported being threatened by two men as he went into the Tesco store on Cricketers Way, at around 2.15pm on Saturday (April 25).

The man completed his shopping and when he came out he was confronted again by the pair, one of them was carrying a large knife.

He also reported seeing up to four other men, two on bikes with their hoods up and another two walking towards him from the skate park.

The man was able to get into a friend’s car that was waiting outside.

They drove off, as the man seen with the knife chased after them and reportedly threw the knife towards the car, which didn’t make contact.

The man with the knife is described as being black, aged around 20, around 6ft tall and of a skinny build. He was wearing a light coloured t-shirt and light coloured shorts.

Enquiries into this incident have been ongoing throughout the weekend, including extra patrols in the area and CCTV investigations.

Officers have spoken to some witnesses but are keen to speak to anyone else who was in the area, particularly those who were queuing to get into the shop when this incident happened.

If you think you can help police, please call 101, quoting 44200145982, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.