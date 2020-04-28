Police launch murder investigation following the discovery of a Pensioner

The 88 year old was found at a residential address in Bletchingley Road in Godstone late yesterday morning (27 April) just before 11am.

He has not yet been formally identified and a post mortem to establish the cause of death has yet to take place.

Police closed a lane of the A25 whilst officers searched the area.

Detectives have also been conducting house to house enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Colin Pirie from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said it wanted to reassure the community that it is “doing everything we can to establish the circumstances of this man’s death.”

He also said “our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this time who are being supported by specialist officers.”

Police are asking for any information which could help the investigation.

They can be contacted on 101, quoting reference PR/P20095551.