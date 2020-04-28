Police officer who attacked a woman would have been dismissed if he had still been serving.

A gross misconduct hearing involving former Police Constable Robert Dearing attached to South West Command Unit concluded on 31 March 2020.

He answered allegations that his actions breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of: discreditable conduct and authority, respect and courtesy.

Former PC Dearing was convicted of assault in Germany following an incident in October 2017 where he attacked a woman.

The panel found all the allegations were proven as gross misconduct and the former officer, who left the police on 12 January, would have been dismissed if he had still been serving.