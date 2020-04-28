 Royal Mail stops Saturday delivery across the UK due to coronavirus crisis – UKNIP
BREAKING COVID19

Royal Mail stops Saturday delivery across the UK due to coronavirus crisis

April 28, 2020

Royal Mail stops Saturday delivery across the UK due to coronavirus crisis

They will no longer deliver letters on a Saturday in a bid to protect Britons during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. The new service will come into effect this weekend.

Royal Mail deliveries usually take place six days a week with letters arriving from Monday to Saturday.

However, a new rule means this will no longer happen on a Saturday in a suspension described as “temporary”.

This change will not affect Special Delivery, Tracked, and all non-account services.

FacebookTwitter