Royal Mail stops Saturday delivery across the UK due to coronavirus crisis

They will no longer deliver letters on a Saturday in a bid to protect Britons during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. The new service will come into effect this weekend.

Royal Mail deliveries usually take place six days a week with letters arriving from Monday to Saturday.

However, a new rule means this will no longer happen on a Saturday in a suspension described as “temporary”.

This change will not affect Special Delivery, Tracked, and all non-account services.